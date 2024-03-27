We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Rockwell Medical (RMTI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $1.65, demonstrating a +1.85% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.42%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia had gained 18.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.67%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Rockwell Medical in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.07, reflecting a 30% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $24 million, indicating a 22.01% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Rockwell Medical. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Rockwell Medical boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
