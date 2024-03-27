Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKBY - Free Report) is a shipping and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.7% downward over the last 60 days.

adidas AG (ADDYY - Free Report) is a sports apparel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.6% downward over the last 60 days.

BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) is a chemical company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


