Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Value Admiral (MLULX - Free Report) : 0.91% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. MLULX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. MLULX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 8.28%.

PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Z (PHSZX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. PHSZX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With five-year annualized performance of 11.92%, expense ratio of 0.86% and management fee of 0.73%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Harbor Small Cap Growth Admiral (HRSGX - Free Report) : 1.13% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. HRSGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With a five-year annual return of 11.58%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


