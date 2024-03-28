Back to top

Company News for Mar 27, 2024

  • Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated ((MKC - Free Report) ) surged 10.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.63 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.’s ((ESLT - Free Report) ) shares gained 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 per share.
  • Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. ((DNUT - Free Report) ) soared 39.4% after the company said that its donuts will be sold across McDonald's Corporation’s ((MCD - Free Report) ) restaurants by the end of 2026.
  • Tesla, Inc.’s ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares 2.9% after the CEO Elon Musk launched the company’s one-month trial of its Full Self-Driving for existing and new customers.

