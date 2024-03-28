Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Unifirst (UNF) Q2 Earnings

UniFirst (UNF - Free Report) reported $590.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended February 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $587.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41, the EPS surprise was -13.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Unifirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Core Laundry Operations: $522.42 million compared to the $521 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- First Aid: $24.83 million versus $26.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
  • Revenues- Specialty Garments: $43.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Specialty Garments: $9.90 million compared to the $6.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Core Laundry Operations: $19.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.14 million.
Shares of Unifirst have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

