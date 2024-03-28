Back to top

Why Carter's (CRI) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Carter's in Focus

Carter's (CRI - Free Report) is headquartered in Atlanta, and is in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The stock has seen a price change of 9.61% since the start of the year. The maker of children's apparel and accessories is paying out a dividend of $0.8 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.9% compared to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry's yield of 1.58% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.57%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $3.20 is up 6.7% from last year. Carter's has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 11.23%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Carter's's current payout ratio is 48%, meaning it paid out 48% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for CRI for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $6.45 per share, with earnings expected to increase 4.20% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CRI is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).


