Ecopetrol (EC) Wins Dispute, Awarded McDermott Share Capital
Colombian oil company, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC - Free Report) owned refinery, Refineria de Cartagena (“Reficar”), will receive 19.9% of the share capital of McDermott International, in preferred shares. Reficar will receive the convertible preferred shares under a financial restructuring plan proposed by the Chicago Bridge and Iron Company (“CB&I”), which was approved by the District Court of Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
Reficar has been part of a prolonged international dispute, which is related to the facility’s renovation. In 2016, Reficar sought arbitration proceedings against CB&I, which is a subsidiary of McDermott International. Reficar raised allegations against CB&I, accusing it of doubling construction costs during the renovation. In addition, CB&I was accused of certain failures as per the engineering, procurement and construction contract.
In September of the previous year, Reficar also sought intervention from a U.S. federal judge to freeze certain assets of the CB&I. The intervention followed the ruling of the International Chamber of Commerce in 2023, asking CB&I to pay more than $1 billion in compensation to Reficar after a judge ruled in favor of the refinery in the dispute. McDermott was also accused of attempting to eliminate its obligations to Reficar by restructuring certain liabilities in courts in both the U.K. and the Netherlands.
McDermott International specializes in engineering services for the energy industry and low-carbon solutions, with its presence spanning 54 countries. CB&I N.V. is a subsidiary of McDermott.
EC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
