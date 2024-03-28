We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest market close, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA - Free Report) reached $15.89, with a +0.32% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 40.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.84%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Opera Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $100.6 million, up 15.57% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.73 per share and a revenue of $457.85 million, demonstrating changes of -60.75% and +15.38%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Opera Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.95% lower. Right now, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Opera Limited Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.7. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.56 for its industry.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
