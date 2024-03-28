Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Verint (VRNT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2024, Verint Systems (VRNT - Free Report) reported revenue of $265.22 million, up 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $261.45 million, representing a surprise of +1.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Verint performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Perpetual revenue - non-GAAP: $25.75 million compared to the $25.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional services revenue - non-GAAP: $28.67 million versus $24.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.8% change.
  • Revenue- Support revenue - non-GAAP: $31.26 million versus $34.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.1% change.
Shares of Verint have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

