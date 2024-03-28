We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) closed at $69.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.51%.
Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a gain of 16.03% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, down 17.09% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $124.38 million, reflecting a 16.47% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.43 per share and revenue of $533.16 million, which would represent changes of -5.94% and +9.52%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.24% higher. ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, ANI Pharmaceuticals is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.7. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.53 for its industry.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.