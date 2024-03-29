Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Mar 28, 2024

  • Robinhood Markets Inc.’s ((HOOD - Free Report) ) shares surged 3.8% after it introduced a credit card called Robinhood Gold Card, through which cash back can be deposited into a brokerage account.
  • Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. ((COIN - Free Report) ) tumbled 3.8% after a judge ruled that the company should operate as an exchange under federal securities law of U.S. SEC.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.’s ((MRK - Free Report) ) shares climbed 5% after the FDA approved its therapy for adults suffering from a life-threatening lung condition.
  • Shares of nCino Inc. ((NCNO - Free Report) ) soared 19% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.21, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12. 

fin-tech finance internet pharmaceuticals