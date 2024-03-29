See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
AQR Small Cap Multi-Style N (QSMNX) - free report >>
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R5 (JLGRX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
AQR Small Cap Multi-Style N (QSMNX) - free report >>
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R5 (JLGRX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
AB Value K (ABVKX - Free Report) : 1.15% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. ABVKX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 9.61% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R5 (JLGRX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.54%. Management fee: 0.45%. JLGRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 20.46% over the last five years.
AQR Small Cap Multi-Style N (QSMNX - Free Report) : 0.85% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. QSMNX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 9.77% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.