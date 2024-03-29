We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $19.77, indicating a +0.82% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.
The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 2.99% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Armour Residential REIT in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $39.6 million, indicating a 230.28% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.25 per share and revenue of $183.58 million, indicating changes of -8.6% and +576.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Armour Residential REIT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.79.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.