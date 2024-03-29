Back to top

Oxford Industries (OXM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Oxford Industries (OXM - Free Report) reported $404.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $1.90 for the same period compares to $2.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $409.3 million, representing a surprise of -1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Oxford Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Emerging Brands: $30.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
  • Net Sales- Lilly Pulitzer: $78.40 million versus $74.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Tommy Bahama: $243.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $247.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
  • Net Sales- Johnny Was: $52.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
Shares of Oxford Industries have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

