New Strong Sell Stocks for April 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC - Free Report) is a holding company for Bank of Marin. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) is a fashion retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.7% downward over the last 60 days.

CareMax, Inc. (CMAX - Free Report) is a healthcare services provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 79.9% downward over the last 60 days.

