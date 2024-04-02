We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hilton (HLT) Unveils Enhanced Business Card for Business Owners
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT - Free Report) unveiled the enhanced Hilton Honors American Express Business Card in collaboration with American Express Company (AXP - Free Report) . It offers new benefits, including up to $240 annually in statement credits on eligible Hilton purchases.
The enhanced card also simplifies the rewards structure, allowing Card Members to earn Hilton Honors Bonus Points wherever they spend. This initiative empowers business owners to utilize their purchases to fund future Hilton stays, backed by American Express.
The company is focused on small and medium-sized businesses and is dedicated to providing unique offerings for business owners and travelers. The newly-enhanced Card benefits can elevate business owners’ travel experiences, offering accelerated rewards for small businesses.
The enhanced Hilton Honors American Express Business Card aids business owners in balancing work and life, offering rewards for business and personal trips. It is designed to support HLT Card Members with their around-the-clock jobs.
Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of Hilton have gained 18.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 15.3% growth. The company is benefiting from unit expansion, hotel conversions, strategic partnerships, loyalty programs and an asset-light business model. It expects positive development trends to continue on the back of new development and conversion opportunities.
HLT aims to engage Honors members further through enhanced partnerships and points redemption offerings, seeking to restore customer engagement to pre-pandemic levels. For the first quarter of 2024, management anticipates system-wide RevPAR to increase in the 2-4% band on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Hilton currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows:
Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). TCOM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 53.1%, on average. Shares of TCOM have gained 17.4% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCOM’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 18.2% and 8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #1. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4% on average. Shares of RCL have surged 116.4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 14.7% and 47.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.8% on average. Shares of H have increased 45% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for H’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 3.5% and 27%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.