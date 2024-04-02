We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $62.35, indicating a -0.73% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.
The the stock of agribusiness giant has risen by 15.8% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.39, signifying a 33.49% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $22.62 billion, indicating a 6.02% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.58 per share and a revenue of $91.62 billion, signifying shifts of -20.06% and -2.46%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.41% lower. Archer Daniels Midland presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Archer Daniels Midland is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.17 for its industry.
The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, placing it within the bottom 4% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.