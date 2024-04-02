We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) ending at $9.99, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.11%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.29% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.26, marking an 85.71% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7 million, indicating a 63.17% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.24 per share and revenue of $39.05 million. These totals would mark changes of -58.97% and +77.15%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an 82.35% decrease. IonQ, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.