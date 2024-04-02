Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC - Free Report) is a financial technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM - Free Report) is a holding company for Dime Community Bank.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) - free report >>

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) - free report >>

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) - free report >>

Published in

finance