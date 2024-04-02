We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Top-Ranked Nuveen Mutual Funds for a Robust Portfolio
Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.
Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.1 trillion of assets under management as of Sep 30, 2023. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz.,Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG (NWCAX - Free Report) , Nuveen International Value (NAIGX - Free Report) and Nuveen Global Infrastructure (FGNCX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.
Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies with market capitalization in excess of $4 billion at the time of purchase. NWCAX advisors use qualitative assessment techniques to evaluate each company’s performance.
Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.2%. As of the end of October 2023, NWCAX held 39 issues, with 14.3% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.
Nuveen International Value fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of foreign companies irrespective of their market capitalization. NAIGX advisors also invest in issues of companies located in the emerging market.
Nuveen International Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 6%. NAIGX has an expense ratio of 1.15%.
Nuveen Global Infrastructure fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities issued by domestic and foreign infrastructure-related companies. FGNCX advisors also invest in issues of companies based in emerging markets.
Nuveen Global Infrastructure fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.8%. Jay L. Rosenberg has been one of the fund managers of FGNCX since December 2007.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.
