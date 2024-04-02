We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BASF (BASFY) Unveils AdBlue ZeroPCF With Lower Carbon Footprint
BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) has launched AdBlue ZeroPCF as the first AdBlue product with a reduced carbon footprint. The company is now the first manufacturer to offer AdBlue in a ZeroPCF form, which has a certified CO2 footprint (product carbon footprint or PCF) of less than 0.05 kg per kilogram of AdBlue. The amount includes the CO2 emissions associated with the product during production up to the site gate. The market standard for fossil products is at least 0.4 kg in Europe.
BASF's AdBlue ZeroPCF reduces PCF through the use of renewable energies and raw materials based on a mass balance method, which has been verified by TUV Rheinland. REDcert, a biomass certification system, has also certified that BASF's AdBlue ZeroPCF meets the required mass balance specifications.
The AdBlue ZeroPCF is now offered to industrial users like as freight forwarders and the automotive industry as a tanker train product, allowing them to decrease their scope 3.1 footprint. BASF AdBlue ZeroPCF for diesel vehicles is available in all typical package sizes, including the five-liter canister.
The industries are seeing an increase in demand for products having a lower carbon footprint. AdBlue ZeroPCF provides an AdBlue solution for the transportation industry that addresses this trend. In the next months, the company plans to gradually extend its offering of new sustainable products.
AdBlue ZeroPCF is a step forward on BASF's Monomers division's sustainability roadmap, which was introduced last year. This envisions creating at least one circular solution for each major product line by 2025. Sustainable products are becoming increasingly significant across all customer industries.
Shares of BASF have gained 6.6% over the past year against a 7.2% decline of its industry.
