Canoo (GOEV) Doubts Its Ability to Continue as a Going Concern
Canoo Inc. (GOEV - Free Report) is skeptical about its ability to continue as a going concern, per a recent 8K SEC filing.
If the company fails to raise the necessary funding, it may have to limit its operations or potentially shut down.
Although Canoo’s management is striving to raise additional capital, the company’s ability to raise funds through the sale and issuance of additional debt or equity securities or traditional banking or financing channels may be impaired.
The company’s existing cash resources and additional sources of liquidity are not enough to sustain planned operations for the upcoming 12 months.
Canoo reported a net loss of $29 million and $302.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and full-year 2023, respectively. The company had incurred a loss of $80.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $487.7 million in full-year 2022.
The EV maker’s cash and cash equivalents fell to $6.4 million on Dec 31, 2023, from $36.6 million reported at the end of 2022.
With an aim to develop a new generation of sustainable cars, the company went public in 2022.
In August 2022, Canoo successfully conducted a pilot program with Walmart. As part of the program, GOEV's delivery vehicles were utilized for last-mile deliveries in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to support the retailer's eCommerce operations.
The EV industry is currently facing lower-than-expected demand. In light of ongoing demand challenges, many auto biggies have reduced their EV production target for 2024.
Amid the competitive EV landscape, many automakers are struggling to maintain their market share and obtain capital investment. Striking the right balance between growth and capital structure is getting tougher for industry participants like Canoo.
The EV maker has not disclosed potential funding sources or plans to address funding issues.
