Intel (INTC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Intel (INTC - Free Report) standing at $43.94, reflecting a -1.3% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.95%.
The the stock of world's largest chipmaker has fallen by 2.39% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intel in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 425% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.76 billion, reflecting an 8.92% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.32 per share and a revenue of $57.77 billion, signifying shifts of +25.71% and +6.54%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Intel presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Intel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.08.
Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor - General industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.55.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.