Energy Transfer LP (ET) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) ending at $15.78, denoting a +0.57% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.72% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.
The the stock of energy-related services provider has risen by 5.3% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.92% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Energy Transfer LP in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.13%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $23.44 billion, showing a 23.4% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $94.24 billion, indicating changes of +32.11% and +19.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% lower. Energy Transfer LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.93. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.98.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.