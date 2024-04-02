We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) reached $118.24, with a -0.77% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.72% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.95%.
The company's stock has dropped by 2.42% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.
The upcoming earnings release of PDD Holdings Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.60, marking a 58.42% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.42 billion, up 90.07% from the year-ago period.
PDD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.47 per share and revenue of $51.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.12% and +49.79%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for PDD Holdings Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 25.12% upward. PDD Holdings Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.07. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.95 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that PDD has a PEG ratio of 0.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.