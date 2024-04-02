See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
UiPath (PATH) and MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks
Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two new names to put on your aggressive growth radar screen.
UiPath (PATH - Free Report) Is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that's sports an F for value and an A for growth in the Zacks Style Scores. Brian explains that investors that are growth oriented are different than investors that are value oriented so when he sees a divergence in the Zacks Style Scores he knows he's on the right path.
Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimate revisions, growth profile and valuation before taking a look at the price and consensus chart. For UiPath (PATH - Free Report) Brian highlights that over the last three quarters earnings have increased in an absolute sense while the percentage surprise has fallen a bit.
UiPath (PATH - Free Report) does have something that Brian likes to see and that is accelerating revenue growth. The company is expected to see 15.8% topline growth this year and 17.3% growth next year.
Next up is MSA Safety (MSA - Free Report) is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and also sports the growth divergence that Brian loves to see in the Zacks Style Scores. The company has posted four straight beats of the Zacks census estimate but Brian notes that the last three beats were $0.32 or greater while the most recent beat was of only $0.17.
Brian also reviews the earnings estimate revisions for MSA Safety (MSA - Free Report) as well as the valuation and a review of the chart.