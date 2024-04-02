We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DexCom (DXCM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $136.65, demonstrating a -0.94% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.
Shares of the medical device company witnessed a gain of 12.79% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DexCom in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.27, indicating a 58.82% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $911.2 million, reflecting a 22.89% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.76 per share and a revenue of $4.32 billion, representing changes of +15.79% and +19.21%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for DexCom. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, DexCom possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, DexCom is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 78.38. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.08 of its industry.
One should further note that DXCM currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Instruments industry stood at 2.37 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DXCM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.