Why the Market Dipped But Unum (UNM) Gained Today
Unum (UNM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $54.10, indicating a +0.43% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the insurance company had gained 8.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.16%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Unum in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Unum to post earnings of $1.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.19 billion, up 5.14% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.18 per share and a revenue of $12.95 billion, indicating changes of +6.79% and +4.24%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Unum. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Unum possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Unum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.63.
Investors should also note that UNM has a PEG ratio of 0.79 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Accident and Health industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, finds itself in the top 2% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.