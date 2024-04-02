We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VeriSign (VRSN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, VeriSign (VRSN - Free Report) closed at $191.42, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.
The internet infrastructure services provider's shares have seen a decrease of 1.48% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VeriSign in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 25, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.84, reflecting an 8.24% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $388 million, up 6.48% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for VeriSign. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, VeriSign possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, VeriSign is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.21. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.58.
The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.