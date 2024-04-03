We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $4.14, demonstrating a +0.24% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.95%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 1.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Aquestive Therapeutics in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.08, showcasing a 172.73% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.55 million, showing a 12.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $50.64 million, which would represent changes of -176.92% and +0.1%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.93% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Aquestive Therapeutics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.