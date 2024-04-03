Back to top

3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MFS Blended Research Growth Eq R6 (BRWVX - Free Report) : 0.42% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. BRWVX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 16.85% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Voya Large Cap Value Portfolio A (IPEAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.24%. Management fee: 0.75%. IPEAX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.59% over the last five years.

Neuberger Berman Genesis Adviser (NBGAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.34%. Management fee: 1.06%. Five year annual return: 9.18%. NBGAX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


