EchoStar's (SATS) New ESA Terminal Now Available on OneWeb LEO

EchoStar Corporation’s ( SATS Quick Quote SATS - Free Report) subsidiary, Hughes Network Systems, LLC, recently announced that its new electronically steerable antenna-based (ESA) terminal — Hughes HL1120W — has received approval from Eutelsat OneWeb Network for operation in the latter’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network.
Hughes Network Systems offers broadband equipment and services, and managed services (including software-defined networking) coupled with end-to-end network operation for clients including businesses, governments and airlines, globally.
With Hughes HL1120W’s commercial availability on OneWeb LEO Network, Hughes Network will now be able to extend the network’s high-speed and low-latency connectivity to customers across the world.
Moreover, Hughes Network now can deploy LEO capacity as a managed broadband service and as a multi-orbit mobility or enterprise solution as a OneWeb distributor. Hughes Network Systems will also be able to implement LEO capacity as a multi-transport Software-Defined Wide Area Network and even as a specialized military network.
Hughes HL1120W terminal is of lightweight built and designed specifically for the outdoor environment. The terminal is built using a tough aluminum chassis and manufactured in the company’s Maryland factory. It is a weather-resistant and low-power solution that boasts easy installation and maintenance. The new ESA terminal indoor unit will offer 2 GigE LAN ports and Wi-Fi 6 router.
The solution is designed such that it will “function right out of the box with self-pointing to the Eutelsat OneWeb satellite constellation”, highlighted Hughes Network Systems.
Eutelsat OneWeb is a subsidiary of Eutelsat Group which specializes in delivering internet connectivity in LEO. Eutelsat acquired OneWeb in 2023. With the acquisition, the company became a fully-integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator. Eutlesat now boasts a LEO constellation of more than 600 satellites and a fleet of 35 geostationary satellites.
Currently, EchoStar carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SATS have lost 26.8% in the past year compared with the
sub-industry’s decline of 51.2%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are
Synopsys ( SNPS Quick Quote SNPS - Free Report) , Iridium Communications ( IRDM Quick Quote IRDM - Free Report) and Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) . While SNPS and IRDM sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, MSFT carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNPS’ fiscal 2024 EPS is pegged at $13.36. The long-term earnings growth rate is 17.5%. SNPS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4.1%. Shares of SNPS have soared 46.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IRDM’s 2024 EPS has increased 148.3% in the past 60 days to 72 cents. Iridium’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average surprise of 91.7%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Microsoft’s fiscal 2024 EPS is pegged at $11.63, indicating growth of 18.6% from the year-ago levels. MSFT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 8.8%. The long-term earnings growth rate is 16.2%. Shares of MSFT have rallied 46.7% in the past year.
Currently, EchoStar carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SATS have lost 26.8% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 51.2%.
