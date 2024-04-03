We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Xerox (XRX) to Transition Peru and Ecuador Operations to PBS
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past year, gaining 21%.
Xerox yesterday revealed its plan to shift operations in Peru and Ecuador to Productive Business Solutions (PBS), a longstanding partner of the company. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.
As part of the deal, Xerox's staff in Peru and Ecuador will transition to PBS, which will then serve as the exclusive distribution partner for Xerox in these regions. The transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2024 upon authorization from the Ecuadorian competition authority.
Strategic Operating Model Transformation
This appears to be a strategic move by Xerox to refine its business model and focus on core strengths, particularly its Digital Services capabilities. By doing so, it is choosing to delegate certain operational aspects, a strategy that is especially important in complex markets like Latin America, where local expertise and connections are crucial for success.
Shifting to a partner-driven business model should enable Xerox to leverage PBS's established local networks and market insights. This could lead to more efficient distribution, customized marketing approaches and potentially higher sales.
From a financial perspective, by delegating its operational responsibilities, Xerox will likely be able to lower operational expenses and enhance profit margins. The move may be a part of Xerox’s bid to sustain profitability in a competitive technology sector, where firms are increasingly focused on refining their cost structures.
