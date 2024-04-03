We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Accenture (ACN) to Snap Up Italy's Intellera Consulting
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past year, gaining 18%.
The company has a disciplined acquisition strategy focused on channelizing its business in high-growth areas, adding skills and capabilities, and deepening industry and functional expertise.
Accenture yesterday announced that it will acquire Italian consultancy firm Intellera Consulting for an undisclosed amount.
Established in 2021 and with main offices in Rome and Milan, Intellera Consulting employs more than 1,400 professionals from various disciplines. The company is a major professional services provider in Italy, catering to public administration and healthcare sectors.
Enhanced Services in Italy
The acquisition aligns with Accenture's expansion plans and targeted investments in Italy, with the goal of aiding Italian public sector entities in improving and modernizing their citizen services. It comes after Accenture's recent acquisitions of Customer Management IT and SirfinPA.
Mauro Macchi, chairman and chief executive officer of Accenture Italia, said, "As we continue to focus on serving modern, responsible, citizen-oriented government, integrating new talent and skills from Intellera will expand our capabilities to deliver innovation and transformation for our public service clients."
Financial flexibility and technological prowess allow Accentureto pursue opportunities in different markets.
