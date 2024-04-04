Acadia (ACHC) and Uber Health to Enhance Patient Access

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ( ACHC Quick Quote ACHC - Free Report) initiated a groundbreaking collaboration with Uber Health to address the critical issue of access to behavioral health care and addiction treatment. By leveraging Uber's transportation services, Acadia aims to streamline the process for patients, ensuring they can commence treatment promptly and efficiently. Enhancing Treatment Accessibility
The primary focus of this collaboration is on Acadia's network of Comprehensive Treatment Centers (CTCs), which specialize in medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. Initially launching in 19 facilities across multiple states, this initiative is set to expand, promising broader coverage to serve more populations in the future, ultimately enhancing treatment accessibility for those in need.
Overcoming Barriers to Care
Dr. Nasser Khan, group president of Acadia Healthcare CTC, highlights the significance of eliminating transportation barriers, stating that they often serve as a primary obstacle to successful addiction treatment. By partnering with Uber Health, Acadia not only removes this barrier but also addresses financial constraints related to transportation, thereby facilitating quicker initiation of life-saving treatment.
Improving Patient Outcomes
Caitlin Donovan, global head of Uber Health, emphasizes the importance of ensuring access to behavioral health services for patients struggling with addiction. Through this collaboration, Acadia can seamlessly connect patients with transportation services, ensuring they receive the care they need promptly. This partnership underscores a commitment to improving patient outcomes by ensuring timely access to essential treatment services, ultimately enhancing the quality of care provided by Acadia's CTC facilities.
Price Performance and Zacks Rank
Shares of Acadia have gained 9.8% in the past six months compared with the
industry's 36.1% growth. ACHC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
