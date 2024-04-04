We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Photronics (PLAB) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Photronics (PLAB - Free Report) closed at $28.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.23%.
The electronics imaging company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.83% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Photronics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 1.85% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Photronics currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Photronics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.5, which means Photronics is trading at a premium to the group.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, placing it within the bottom 4% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PLAB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.