Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended February 2024, Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.56 billion, down 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +23.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Levi Strauss performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $736 million versus $709.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe: $423 million versus $414.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other Brands: $109 million compared to the $115.96 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $289 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $295.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Levi Strauss here>>>

Shares of Levi Strauss have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise