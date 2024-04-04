We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Symbotic Inc. (SYM - Free Report) standing at $44.63, reflecting a +0.54% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.61% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Symbotic Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Symbotic Inc. to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 80%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $415.98 million, indicating a 55.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion, indicating changes of +94.59% and +49.59%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Symbotic Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
