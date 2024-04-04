Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 4, 2024

  • Acuity Brands Inc.’s ((AYI - Free Report) )) shares rose 11% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.38, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11.  
  • Shares of Intel Corp. ((INTC - Free Report) ) plummeted 8.2% after reporting $8 billion operating losses in its semiconductor manufacturing business.
  • Ulta Beauty Inc. ((ULTA - Free Report) ) shares plunged 15.3% after the company warned that sales growth in the category is slowing faster than anticipated.
  • Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. ((SPOT - Free Report) ) jumped 8.2% following news that the company is mulling raising prices for its premium subscription service within several key markets.

