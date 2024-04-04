Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Immunome, Inc. (IMNM - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Soitec SA (SLOIF - Free Report) is a semiconductor company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ - Free Report) is a base metals exploration company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


