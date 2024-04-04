We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
5E Advanced (FEAM) Begins Production at Boron Americas Complex
5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (FEAM - Free Report) has stated that its operations team successfully commissioned the 5E Boron Americas Complex and began full commercial operations. The company started well-field injection on Jan 1, 2024.
The 5E Boron Americas Complex is operating after completing its commissioning. External engineering contractors completed the final electrical work on Mar 15. The total amount of Portable Liquid Storage (“PLS”) collected since mining began is more than 50,000 gallons. The inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry analysis, or ICP, performed by an independent third party validates the 5.5% run-of-mine head grade.
The small-scale facility will initially produce 2,000 short tons of boric acid and aims to produce lithium carbonate, with plans to build up to a run rate of 9,000 short tons and boost lithium production. The facility is now operational 24/7 as shift operators have been trained and staffed. Additionally, it produces high-quality commercial products for customer qualification, allowing it to secure off-take contracts and funds for phase one operations.
The company's Lithium Skid Unit was delivered to the site with the intention of integrating into the operation in the near future.
Shares of FEAM have lost 68.6% over the past year against a 25.4% rise of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
FEAM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corp. (DNN - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) .
Denison Mines sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DNN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 300%. The company’s shares have soared 115.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 71.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab current-year earnings is pegged at $6.43 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 23.4%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.7%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 38.5% in the past year.