Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CALM recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of CALM have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that CALM could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at CALM's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch CALM for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today