Back to top

Image: Bigstock

RPM International (RPM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

RPM International (RPM - Free Report) reported $1.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +8.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RPM International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Construction Products Group/ CPG: $495.75 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $506.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
  • Net Sales- Specialty Products Group/ SPG: $176.49 million compared to the $162.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Segment: $507.20 million compared to the $517.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG: $343.54 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $328.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Consumer Segment: $64.99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $51.34 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Specialty Products Group/ SPG: $12.10 million compared to the $11.71 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG: $47.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $40.11 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Construction Products Group/ CPG: $20.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.80 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate/Other: -$34.53 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$27.96 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for RPM International here>>>

Shares of RPM International have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


RPM International Inc. (RPM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise