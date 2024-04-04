We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Baker Hughes (BKR) Backs Green Hydrogen Producer Elcogen
U.S.-based energy firm, Baker Hughes (BKR - Free Report) has made a strategic investment towards Estonian clean energy producer, Elcogen. The specific terms of the transaction have not been disclosed yet. Baker Hughes, through this investment, intends to collaborate with Elcogen for the production green hydrogen using the latter’s solid oxide electrolyzer cell technology.
Apart from Baker Hughes, Elcogen has secured equity investments from Hydrogen One Capital Growth, HD Hyundai and Mirae. The solid oxide technology developer has also received project grants from the European Commission, including the IPCEI project. These investments totaled in excess of €24 million.
Elcogen mentioned that it has raised more than €140 million from its current round of funding, including a proposed debt of €15 million. The funds will be utilized for the development and scaling of its solid oxide technology.
The investment in Elcogen reflects Baker Hughes’ commitment to investing in the future decarbonization of the energy system. Elcogen highlights Baker Hughes’ investment as a significant vote of confidence in its solid oxide technology and its contribution toward the transition journey of the energy industry.
