Comcast (CMCSA) Offers Latest Technology to Seaport Stays Hotel
Comcast’s (CMCSA - Free Report) division Comcast Business recently announced that it is offering Seaport Stays several technology solutions, including Ethernet Dedicated Internet, Business Internet and X1 for Hospitality.
Seaport Stays is a distinguished collection of boutique hotels and long-term rental properties nestled along the captivating coastline of North Wildwood, NJ. Seaport Stays, owned by BG Capital, leverages Comcast Business’ advanced technology solutions to redefine guest experiences and streamline internal operations.
Seaport Stays prides itself on offering unparalleled luxury and comfort across its three distinct properties: Seaport Inn, Seaport Suites, and Oasis by Seaport. With Comcast Business' Ethernet Dedicated Internet, Business Internet and X1 for Hospitality, coupled with managed WiFi services, Seaport Stays is poised to elevate Wildwood into a year-round tourist destination.
Comcast Business is gaining traction from an expanding clientele and particularly consistent growth in the small and medium business category.
It recently partnered with THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass — home of THE PLAYERS Championship — to deploy an array of advanced connectivity solutions, including a private wireless network. The network offers wireless broadband speed and capacity with reliability and low latency, multiple 10G-supported circuits, advanced WiFi and more.
In fact, Comcast is benefiting from a growing wireless subscriber base. In fourth-quarter 2023, it added 310K wireless customers. Xfinity Mobile, known for its high-speed 5G and extensive WiFi coverage, has been gaining significant traction.
CMCSA recently unveiled value plans for its subscribers as customers can now join Xfinity Mobile's Unlimited or Unlimited Plus plans starting from just $40 per line. This is expected to help in user base expansion.
Comcast has begun to deliver multi-gig symmetrical speeds in its DOCSIS 4.0 deployment. The technology is expected to help the company expand much faster and at a lower cost compared with competitors.
Comcast currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Its shares have underperformed the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector in the year-to-date period. While CMCSA shares have declined 5.3%, the broader sector has returned 3.9%.
Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) , Madison Square Garden (MSGE - Free Report) and Royal Caribbean (RCL - Free Report) are better-ranked stocks in the broader sector, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Year to date, shares of RL, MSGE and RCL have gained 20.1%, 24.9% and 7%, respectively.
Long-term earnings growth rates for Ralph Lauren, Madison Square Garden and Royal Caribbean are currently pegged at 15.27%, 15.5% and 27.45%, respectively.