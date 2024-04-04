ExxonMobil (XOM) Expects Dip in Q1 Profits Amid Weak Prices

Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) has indicated a decline in its first-quarter operating results for 2024.
The announcement comes after a period of remarkable profitability, with the company, which is a leading force in the global energy sector, achieving record-breaking profits of $11.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023.
However, the latest data suggests a downturn, with operating profits expected to be $6.65 billion, suggesting a decline from the $11.6 billion reported in the first quarter of 2023 and the $7.63 billion posted in the previous quarter.
The reduction in profits is primarily attributed to weaker oil and gas prices, and significant losses in fuel derivatives. Natural gas prices have plummeted to multi-year lows, contributing to the anticipated decrease in upstream earnings by $200-$600 million.
In contrast, ExxonMobil expects a positive shift in its refining earnings, projecting an increase of $500-$700 million. Additionally, the company foresees an improvement of $200 million in its chemical units' margins or at least maintaining the previous quarter's level.
In terms of asset management, ExxonMobil predicts a $300-million boost from asset divestments in the first quarter. Despite these mitigating factors, the overarching sentiment is one of caution, as the energy sector faces declining commodity prices.
Earnings Trends, the energy sector's earnings are pegged at $31.6 billion for the first quarter of 2024, indicating a significant drop from the $41.9 billion recorded in the same quarter of 2023.
ExxonMobil's early release of its earnings guidance sets a precedent for other oil majors, hinting at a possibly challenging earnings season ahead. This development follows a period when four of the five supermajors exceeded analysts’ expectations despite the backdrop of lower commodity prices.
Price Performance
industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 11.5% compared with the industry’s 8.4% growth.
ExxonMobil currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
ExxonMobil currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
