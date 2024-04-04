Visa Inc. ( V Quick Quote V - Free Report) recently announced that the company has introduced a new comprehensive service for financial institutions, Subscription Manager. This will enable the institutions to offer Visa cardholders an easy method to manage and monitor their subscriptions.
Visa (V) Launches Subscription Manager to Empower Cardholders
Visa Inc. (V - Free Report) recently announced that the company has introduced a new comprehensive service for financial institutions, Subscription Manager. This will enable the institutions to offer Visa cardholders an easy method to manage and monitor their subscriptions.
With the growing subscription market, managing multiple subscriptions in different apps and platforms can be hectic. Visa expects the global subscription market to become as big as $406 billion by the next year. To streamline recurring payments and alleviate complexities such as unnoticed charges, Visa's Subscription Manager will consolidate the required information of subscription-based systems into a single platform.
With the growing digitalization of economies and financial tools, demand for products and services that simplify consumer choices is rising. The usage of apps and mobile wallets for managing finances is rapidly increasing. Given the background, Visa’s focus on providing consumers with a better experience will bring more people to its expanding network. The new Subscription Manager is in the pilot stage in some selected regions.
Visa's dedication to technological innovation, exemplified by offerings like Visa Token Service, Visa Checkout, and Visa In-App Provisioning, underscores its leadership in the evolving payments industry. Emphasizing security and enhancing cardholder experience remains a pivotal factor driving its growth. Last month, it unveiled three AI-powered risk and fraud prevention solutions, which are expected to be launched in the first half of this year.
Moves like these help V to stay in the top position of the payment industry and continue witnessing significant topline growth. It expects fiscal 2024 net revenues to grow in low double digits on an adjusted constant-dollar basis.
Price Performance
Shares of Visa have gained 21.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 25.4% jump.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Visa currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are MoneyLion Inc. (ML - Free Report) , Flywire Corporation (FLYW - Free Report) and Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MoneyLion’s current-year bottom line indicates a 98.7% year-over-year improvement. The consensus estimate for ML’s current-year top line is pegged at $518.9 million, suggesting 22.6% year-over-year growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flywire’s current year earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, which indicates a 171.4% year-over-year improvement. FLYW beat earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters, met once and missed on the other occasion, with an average surprise of 33.1%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues suggests 30.1% year-over-year growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cantaloupe’s current-year earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, which indicates significant growth from breakeven earnings in the year-ago period. CTLP beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 61.7%. The consensus mark for current-year revenues suggests a 13.2% year-over-year increase.