We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vuzix (VUZI) Signs Reseller Contract With Purview Services
Vuzix (VUZI - Free Report) entered into a reseller agreement with Purview Services. Moreover, VUZI has received a large volume purchase order from Purview, which will distribute Vuzix products to its customers across EMEA and India.
Purview aims to develop tailored artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for industries, including healthcare, utilities, manufacturing, logistics and defense. This partnership will enable Purview to offer AI solutions via Vuzix’s augmented reality (AR) smart glasses for various business challenges like remote surveillance, workforce training, healthcare support and defense collaboration.
Vuzix was struggling with smart glasses sales, as discussed on its third-quarter 2023 earnings call. The lower sales were mainly due to the challenges of order placement timing from its larger channel partners.
Vuzix Corporation Price and Consensus
Vuzix Corporation price-consensus-chart | Vuzix Corporation Quote
The new partnership will help the company expand its market presence and boost sales of its AR solutions. Vuzix has been teaming up with major players in the industry to enhance its products. For instance, it recently partnered with NTT QONOQ, a subsidiary of Japanese NTT DOCOMO, to launch NTT XR Real Support.
Other international partnerships in the last year include collaboration with Taiwan-based ODM named Quanta Computer, Africa-based Printer Distribution Company and some other large OEMs. These partnerships are driving the advancement of smart glass capabilities for Vuzix.
VUZI is set to gain from the rapidly growing global smart glass market, witnessing a CAGR of 27.1% from 2023 to 2030, per Grand View Research. With a strong lineup of smart glasses, Vuzix stands out as a top innovator in the enterprise smart glasses sector.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, Vuzix carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of VUZI have plunged 69.2% in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , Bill Holdings (BILL - Free Report) and Bentley Systems (BSY - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 4 cents to $23.84 in the past seven days. Shares of NVDA have skyrocketed 231% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bill Holdings’ 2024 earnings per share has been revised 32 cents northward to $2.44 in the past 60 days. Shares of BILL have lost 16.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bentley Systems' 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 3 cents to $1.02 in the past 60 days. Shares of BSY have gained 17.7% in the past year.