Target (TGT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
Target (TGT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $172.22, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.4%.
Coming into today, shares of the retailer had gained 1.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.
The upcoming earnings release of Target will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.02, indicating a 1.46% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $24.49 billion, reflecting a 3.29% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.39 per share and revenue of $106.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.03% and -0.74%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.7% increase. Currently, Target is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Target has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.68 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.05.
Meanwhile, TGT's PEG ratio is currently 1.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.