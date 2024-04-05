We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
Costco (COST - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $704.88, indicating a -0.11% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.4%.
Shares of the warehouse club operator have depreciated by 8.74% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Costco in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.67, signifying a 7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.48 billion, up 7.14% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $16 per share and a revenue of $252.21 billion, signifying shifts of +8.92% and +4.09%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Costco. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.03% increase. Costco is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Costco is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.11. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.05 of its industry.
Investors should also note that COST has a PEG ratio of 4.83 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 2.01 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.